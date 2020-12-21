Matt Nagy: The last thing we’re going to do is look past anyone

Getty Images

After the Rams lost to the Jets, there were plenty of explanations flying around for how a division leader fell to an 0-13 team.

Some thought it was a trap game and others thought the Rams played down to their competition, but any explanation falls under the cliche that any given Sunday can bring surprising results. The Jets win pushed the Jaguars into the top draft position ahead of their Week 16 game against the Bears and Nagy vowed on Monday that his team won’t be taking the Jags lightly.

“We have not done anything yet. The last thing we’re going to do is look past anyone,” Nagy said, via Mark Grote of WSCR.

The Bears are on a two-game winning streak and continued winning could push them into the playoffs if the Cardinals and/or Buccaneers should stumble in their final games. That possibility should make for a focused Bears team, but that’s the same thing you would have said about a Rams team trying to win the NFC West.