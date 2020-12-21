Matt Rhule hopeful to see Christian McCaffrey practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

Running back Christian McCaffrey has played only three games in 2020 due to various injuries, but the 4-10 Panthers have not shut him down.

On Monday, head coach Matt Rhule said whether McCaffrey plays Sunday depends on if he’s available earlier in the week.

“I’m hopeful to see him practice on Wednesday,” Rhule said, via video from David Newton of ESPN. “If he can, then I think we’re on track. If he can’t, then I probably would just give those reps to Mike [Davis] and Rodey [Smith] and prepare them to play. It’s been a long time for Christian in terms of practicing, so even if he’s healthy to play, he’ll need to practice some. So I’ll have a better feel Wednesday, but I think there’s a possibility.”

McCaffrey suffered a thigh injury during a Week 14 practice. He hasn’t played since Week 9, when he suffered a shoulder injury during Carolina’s loss to Kansas City.

In three games, McCaffrey has 374 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns.