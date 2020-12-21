Mayor of Jacksonville celebrates Jets’ win, likely arrival of Trevor Lawrence

Getty Images

If Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence proves to be as good a pro as many observers think he’ll be, the Jets’ win over the Rams on Sunday may turn out to be one of the biggest win in Jacksonville Jaguars franchise history. And Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry knows that.

Curry is in a celebratory mood today because the Jets’ win moved them from first to second in the 2021 NFL draft order, and moved the Jaguars from second to first. With two weeks to go in the season, the Jaguars are now the favorites to earn the first overall pick and draft Lawrence.

“THE New York freaking Jets delivered an early Christmas present to Jacksonville today,” Curry wrote on Twitter after the game. “Seriously, this Jets win could be a defining moment for our ball club. See you next week then see you at the draft. This is the win of the day. . . . No one saw this coming. Tis the season and Santa smiled on Jax today.”

Lawrence would be welcomed with open arms in Jacksonville, and Jets fans may view him for years to come as the one who got away.