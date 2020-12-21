Mekhi Becton: Jets fans rooting for us to lose aren’t real fans

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2020, 9:56 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Many Jets fans find themselves disappointed by the fact that their favorite team won a football game on Sunday, since it diminishes their shot at Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jets rookie tackle Mekhi Becton has a message for fans that aren’t fans of the fact that their favorite team won.

“You ain’t really a fan if you didn’t want us to win, honestly,” Becton told SNY.tv. “I mean that in the nicest way possible. I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way. But I mean if you wanted us to lose, you’re not a real fan, honestly.”

Many real, long-suffering Jets fans would disagree with Becton. The Jets haven’t had a true franchise quarterback since Joe Namath. Lawrence has become the biggest sure thing since Andrew Luck in 2012. Sunday’s win over the Rams jeopardizes the Jets’ chance to get Lawrence, making the Jaguars more likely to land Lawrence — at least for now.

The current Jets players and coaches don’t care. None of them want 0-16 on their records. They fought to avoid it, and they have pulled it off against a Rams team that surely believed Sunday’s home game amounted to an easily-chewed appetizer on the front end of Christmas week.

It didn’t work, and the Jets are the on the board with a win, narrowly avoiding what would have been the third 0-16 record in NFL history.

“You’d think we won the Super Bowl just now, honestly, just the way we just celebrated,” Becton said. “We worked so hard to get this win, we worked hard every week leading up to this week. Just every week, we were just so close trying to get this win and we finally got it this week. So our hard work finally paid off, and we’re trying to go get another one.”

Real Jets fans will continue to root against that happening.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Mekhi Becton: Jets fans rooting for us to lose aren’t real fans

  1. Seriously? You’ve had 1 winning season in the last 11 years. Be happy anybody is a fan of your team at all. And certainly understand why they’d want most of you to be gone, as you are all clearly losers.

  3. There’s a young guy on NBCSports Boston named D.J. Beane who thinks that when the Patriots play the Jets in the last game of the season, the Pats should do their best to lose and make absolutely sure the Jets won’t get Trevor Lawrence. This disgusts me. This little creep thinks he’s being so “real” with talk like that. If you believe teams should tank for a season or a game, then you’re not a football fan, period, and I don’t think anything you say is worth listening to.

    Call me naive, but while owners and managers may want their team to tank, coaches and players want to win. And I would never be a fan of a team whose coaches and players don’t work hard for every win, no matter what the circumstances.

  4. Becton doesn’t understand real fan-ship. The long suffering Jets fans see the golden opportunity to land the most sure thing college QB in some time–a franchise changer. Now that has evaporated. And for what? In the scheme of things: A meaningless win. Real Jets fans have every right to be disappointed. They know how this win will keep their favorite team at the bottom of the league for more seasons.

  5. Now that fields has been exposed as yet another eventual Ohio state bust, it was Trevor or bust. Hope becton likes losing because now they are going to continue to do it for a while. I feel sorry for jets fans.

  7. He is right – you may want your team to get a better player, but actively cheering against your team is stupid. I watched the Broncos and Bills play on Saturday, I am a Broncos fan; but live about an hour from Buffalo in Canada. I have a soft spot for the Bills and they are the team I am cheering for this season. That being said, I still didn’t cheer against the Broncos. They got crushed and I am happy for the Bills, but not once did I cheer against my team. You don’t cheer against your team, its like the #1 rule of being a fan.

  9. Becton has to realize that there are many Jets fans who were rooting for this team since his parents were little kids (and even longer) and have seen nothing but losing. Trevor Lawrence looks like he might be very special. These players need to think a little before they speak.

  10. Easy for him to say after less than a year on the team. Fans have suffered longer.

  11. As a Lions fan, the Jets simply have not suffered enough to join the 0-16 Club.

    They have the Namath Super Bowl and they had a couple years recently with Mark Sanchez.

    They have not endured 50+ years of futility like Detroit and Cleveland fans have.

  12. I can see why real Jet’s fans would boo the win. Winning 1 game in Week 14 does absolutely nothing to help the Jets short term or long term.

    It may be an ego boost for a few of the players but going 1-15 vs 0-16 isn’t going to earn anyone a new contract or prevent a house cleaning at the end of the season.

    What it is going to do is it will prevent the Jets from getting someone viewed as a generational QB or the option to get a boatload of picks for someone else to draft the generational QB.

    It basically comes down to the Jets being so incompetent they can’t even lose correctly. On the flip side, the Rams deserve all the hate that is coming their way this morning because Goff looked like he was playing drunk or concussed most of the game.

    Goff played so bad that Carson Wentz would’ve been an upgrade this week.

  13. Dude you guys just blew the franchise’s shot at one of the best QB’s to come out of college this side of Mahomes in recent memory. They want you to lose because they understand that team is going nowhere fast as it is currently comprised. If your not going to the playoffs it’s much better to bottom out then float around in mediocrity.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.