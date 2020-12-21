Mekhi Becton: Jets fans rooting for us to lose aren’t real fans

USA TODAY Sports

Many Jets fans find themselves disappointed by the fact that their favorite team won a football game on Sunday, since it diminishes their shot at Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jets rookie tackle Mekhi Becton has a message for fans that aren’t fans of the fact that their favorite team won.

“You ain’t really a fan if you didn’t want us to win, honestly,” Becton told SNY.tv. “I mean that in the nicest way possible. I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way. But I mean if you wanted us to lose, you’re not a real fan, honestly.”

Many real, long-suffering Jets fans would disagree with Becton. The Jets haven’t had a true franchise quarterback since Joe Namath. Lawrence has become the biggest sure thing since Andrew Luck in 2012. Sunday’s win over the Rams jeopardizes the Jets’ chance to get Lawrence, making the Jaguars more likely to land Lawrence — at least for now.

The current Jets players and coaches don’t care. None of them want 0-16 on their records. They fought to avoid it, and they have pulled it off against a Rams team that surely believed Sunday’s home game amounted to an easily-chewed appetizer on the front end of Christmas week.

It didn’t work, and the Jets are the on the board with a win, narrowly avoiding what would have been the third 0-16 record in NFL history.

“You’d think we won the Super Bowl just now, honestly, just the way we just celebrated,” Becton said. “We worked so hard to get this win, we worked hard every week leading up to this week. Just every week, we were just so close trying to get this win and we finally got it this week. So our hard work finally paid off, and we’re trying to go get another one.”

Real Jets fans will continue to root against that happening.