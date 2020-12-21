Monday Night Football: Bengals hand Steelers third straight loss, 27-17

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 21, 2020, 11:32 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals
The last undefeated team in the NFL has now lost three straight games.

The Cincinnati Bengals jumped all over the Pittsburgh Steelers early and held off a second half rally in a 27-17 victory over the Steelers on Monday night.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers Offense looked completely broken in the first half as the Bengals jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead. The Steelers had 40 yards in total with 7 net passing yards, two first downs and three turnovers. Roethlisberger had completed just 7-of-16 passes for 19 yards and an interception with two fumbles and one lost. JuJu Smith-Schuster also lost a fumble as a part of three first half turnovers for Pittsburgh.

Ryan Finley, Cincinnati’s third different starting quarterback this season, didn’t do much for the Bengals. But he didn’t have to with the mistakes from the Steelers. Finley completed just 7-of-13 passes for 89 yards. It was the first victory for the Bengals when they had fewer than 80 net passing yards since a 14-0 win over the Cleveland Browns in December 2008 with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback. That game was played in 18 degrees with 26 mph winds.

But Finley also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown to help lift the Bengals to victory. Maybe more importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over and the Bengals Defense kept the Steelers offense from producing.

All 17 first half points for Cincinnati came off Pittsburgh turnovers.

A Roethlisberger fumble led to a 34-yard Austin Seibert field goal to take a 3-0 lead. Smith-Schuster fumbled off a hit from Vonn Bell that led to a 4-yard Giovani Bernard touchdown run to make a 10-0 lead. Roethlisberger was then picked off by Mackensie Alexander and three plays later, Finley hit Bernard for a 14-yard score to take a 17-0 lead.

Bernard had 83 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries for Cincinnati.

The crippling mistakes disappeared in the second half but the hole for Pittsburgh was too big to climb out of.

Roethlisberger hit Diontae Johnson for a 23-yard touchdown on Pittsburgh’s opening drive of the second half. Chris Boswell‘s 25-yard field goal on their next drive would cut the lead to seven.

Finley would then be left unaccounted for on a read-option run and scampered 23 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead back to two touchdowns.

William Jackson dropped an interception for Cincinnati and then picked up a pass interference call against Johnson that moved the Steelers to the 1-yard line. Benny Snell scored from a yard out on the next play as the Steelers pulled within a touchdown. Pittsburgh would get one last chance with 2:18 remaining. However, they would go four-and-out with Roethlisberger pressured into a throw over the head of James Washington.

The turnover on downs gave a short field that allowed a 33-yard field goal from Seibert to push the margin to 10 points.

Roethlisberger did become just the seventh quarterback in NFL history to reach 60,000 passing yards for his career during the performance. He finished the night 20-of-38 for just 170 yards with a touchdown, interception and lost fumble.

26 responses to “Monday Night Football: Bengals hand Steelers third straight loss, 27-17

  2. Great no call on the offensive PI speculation on Pittsburgh’s last drive. Both players were jockying for position with hands on each other and playing the ball. Would have been a ticky tack game changing unwarranted penalty.

  5. It was nice to watch the Steelers get smacked in the face and not have the refs throw a bunch of flags in their favor for once.

  6. Can’t wait to hear all the lame excuses from the arrogant fans. Hope they enjoyed Juju Smith-Fumble’s little dance tonight. Not the one on the logo; the one where he tries to find the ball that got knocked out his hands. Hahaha!

  7. First team to start season 11-0 and finish 11-5.Can the Steelers beat the Colts and Browns?This team has Titanic written all over it.

  8. stairwayto7 says:
    December 21, 2020 at 9:57 am
    Name a good team the Browns beat…

    Name a really bad team the Steelers just lost to…

  9. How do you win 11 consecutive games, only to then proceed to drop the next three? It wouldn’t surprise me if they lost to the Colts and Browns next.

  11. The Bengals looked awful- which just shows you how bad we looked. Pathetic.Time to start Rudolph. What is there to lose?

  12. Pittsburgh needs to draft at least THREE heavy offensive linemen ASAP…. atrocious line play running AND pass blocking.
    Also they are crazy if they give Ben 41 million next year !!!

    Steeler fan

  14. What a slump … can the Colts put their foot on the Steelers necks as well ?

    Buffalo needs to take care of business if KC falters …

  15. Eye of the tiger! 🐅🐯 Big Ben needs to retire, go to London England & stare at that clock named after him.😁😂

  16. Expected blowout, got better game than anticipated. Well done Bengals.

    Father time caught up with Big Ben. 19 yards first half, two first downs.

  22. First off, as a Steeler fan, congrats to the Bengals. They had every reason to mail it in on this game, and they played to win.

    Secondly, the Steelers offense is one of the worst I’ve seen in a while. The OL has fallen off a cliff these last three games. They can’t run block or pass block. BR’s arm, aside from the one long pass, looks shot. The defense, which held them in game after game, now has too many holes to fill because of injuries, and can’t carry the team like they did earlier in the year. As bad as I hate to say it, they are one and done in the playoffs unless something drastic changes.

    I don’t want to hear any BS excuses from the coaches, players etc.

    Lastly, JuJu needs to stay off TikTok with the logo dance. If he wants to have a brand, have it after the season, but while you’re getting paid to play football, play football. You’re not that good at dancing anyway.

  24. At one point Ben was 5 for 13 for negative 2 yards. Those are Ryan Leaf numbers. Ben needs to hang it up after his quick exit from the playoffs. He’s not the same.

  25. Bengals did not have to even do much to win this game. Ben is in rapid decline, the Steelers OC has not adjusted in 4 weeks, the injuries are piling up, and Tomlin is just clueless now.

  26. Can you say Fire Randy Fichtner and the Inept Steelers Offensive Line Coach
    who have continued the Softness of the Steelers Offense.
    Its pretty bad when you lose to a Bengals team that has been pass happy all season
    and they run the ball 41 times Passing a mere 15. Steelers 39 more pass plays 23 runs.
    The More balanced, Run Balanced or Run Heavy team has now won 79.1% of the time with 4 pushes the teams running less then 20 times 10-56-1 or 14.9%.
    If you are equally Balanced or run more then you pass 94-12 88.7% I predict a Colts win next week and a showdown with the Browns for the Division.

