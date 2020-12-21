Monday Night Football: James Conner, Brandon Allen officially inactive

Getty Images

After the news earlier in the day that James Conner would not play in Monday Night Football, none of the inactives for the Steelers or the Bengals were surprising.

Conner has a quadriceps injury that will keep him out.

Benny Snell, who has 84 carries for 274 yards this season, will start. Running back Anthony McFarland also is active for depth purposes.

The Steelers’ other inactives are quarterback Josh Dobbs, strong safety Antoine Brooks, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, outside linebacker Cassius Marsh and offensive guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder).

Dotson had replaced starter Matt Feiler, who had a season-ending pectoral injury earlier in the game against the Bills. J.C. Hassenauer, who started two games at center earlier this season when Maurkice Pouncey was on the COVID-19 reserve list, is expected to start at left guard.

The Bengals won’t have quarterback Brandon Allen, who will miss the game with his knee injury. Ryan Finley will become the team’s third starting quarterback this season.

Cincinnati also will go with kicker Austin Seibert over Randy Bullock, who is inactive.

The Bengals’ other inactives are linebacker Logan Wilson (ankle), offensive guard B.J. Finney, offensive guard Alex Redmond and offensive guard Keaton Sutherland.