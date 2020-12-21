Myles Garrett still battling COVID-19, had “coughing fit” in locker room Sunday

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has played in the last three games after missing two weeks with COVID-19, but he still isn’t completely healthy.

Garrett revealed after Sunday night’s win over the Giants that it was still affecting him and he isn’t sure when he can expect to feel good as new.

“I am not sure. I am just getting over a coughing fit from the locker room earlier,” Garrett said. “Taking those deep big breaths are tough right now with the shortness of breath and that turning into a cough or getting choked up. You just have to find a way. . . . Hopefully, if we make it to the playoffs, I can try to get myself to as close to 100 percent as possible.”

Garrett says there’s no guarantee he’ll be 100 percent healthy even in a month.

“It’s bound to affect your lungs, and I feel like I need those to be out there and give my full effort,” Garrett said. “It is hard to make a move or do something that you know is going to expend a lot of energy, knowing that you have to do it again the next play and the next play. It kind of throws off what I am doing, but just have to go out there and make it happen.”

Even for a young and healthy elite athlete like Garrett, this disease is serious business.