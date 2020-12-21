Panthers fire G.M. Marty Hurney

Getty Images

Add the Panthers to the list of teams looking for a new General Manager.

The team announced that they fired Marty Hurney on Monday. Hurney’s contract ran through June, but team owner David Tepper said he believed that now was the right time to make a move.

“I think sometimes you just need a restart, a refresh,” Tepper said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “We did it last year on the coaching side. Maybe you could say it should have been done before on the G.M. side. Maybe it should have been. I’m sure people may say that, or otherwise, on both sides. I think it’s just time, on both sides, to do that. It just seems like the right time to move forward.”

Hurney was in his second stint as the team’s G.M. He was in the role from 2002 to 2012 and returned in 2017 after Dave Gettleman was dismissed.

Tepper said he wants more of a data-driven approach to the football operation and that head coach Matt Rhule will play a role in the search process for Hurney’s successor because “to not have a head coach with some input into that is stupid.”