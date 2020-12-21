Panthers fire G.M. Marty Hurney

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2020, 9:08 AM EST
Add the Panthers to the list of teams looking for a new General Manager.

The team announced that they fired Marty Hurney on Monday. Hurney’s contract ran through June, but team owner David Tepper said he believed that now was the right time to make a move.

“I think sometimes you just need a restart, a refresh,” Tepper said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “We did it last year on the coaching side. Maybe you could say it should have been done before on the G.M. side. Maybe it should have been. I’m sure people may say that, or otherwise, on both sides. I think it’s just time, on both sides, to do that. It just seems like the right time to move forward.”

Hurney was in his second stint as the team’s G.M. He was in the role from 2002 to 2012 and returned in 2017 after Dave Gettleman was dismissed.

Tepper said he wants more of a data-driven approach to the football operation and that head coach Matt Rhule will play a role in the search process for Hurney’s successor because “to not have a head coach with some input into that is stupid.”

  2. Data driven? So who exactly programmed the data of kicking a FG at 2:04 in an 11 point game? That was not data driven, that was fostering stupidity.

    Next time it might be advisable to score the td first and determine if the two pt effort was successful or not so that a decision could be made as to if a fg ties the game or a Hail Mary would be needed. Also, the only reason coach did not take face utter embarrassment is because he was gifted a free time out when GB game management brain froze and no one ran ball out of end zone that would have initiated first in ten under two minute warning.

    There is absolutely no data driven scenario to justify the stupidity we witnessed at the end of that game regardless of how we all accept the term “data driven” as if smart people are deriving that data.

  4. Matt Rhule will play a role in the search process for Hurney’s successor because “to not have a head coach with some input into that is stupid.”

    No. The GM is supposed to have input on the coach, not the other way around. Now you’re just trying to make the best of the situation you created.

  5. this team is not going anywhere with this owner. sounds like a rich idiot. And when the head coaches get into the game of firing GMs they end up as chip, BOB, or soon adam gase.

  6. Having lived through both his tenures in Charlotte, I can say without hesitation you could find someone off the street with better instincts. Hell, put a Mel Kuyper Jr in charge of your draft and you’d have more success than Hurney (kidding, but just barely). Thankfully David Tepper and Matt Ruhle had seen enough. New year, new day.

  7. Actually, if you need 11 points in two minutes, should consider firing the HC if the DON’T kick the FG. Can’t score the 11 in one possession.

  8. Im ok with this move but having Coach Rhule’s input is troublesome if he wants to pull another college level Baylor type into the organization!!

  10. Oh well, at least now you get Trevor Laurence.
    btw, how is old Jay Gruden doing as OC ? Isn’t he the smartest coach you’ve ever seen ? lol

    Signed, the WFT

  11. Tepper is goofy. A year ago, he said he kept Hurney because he was the best college valuator in the business. So if you kept him for that reason, what changed your mind in a year that you were expected to be bad? Think one of those Jimmy Haslem type of ownerships is in Panther fans’ future.

  12. Data has taken over sports. It has brought some positive insight to the game, but now it’s a built-in excuse for stupidity. (See Kevin Cash – World Series – Blake Snell). There have been so many 4th down tries by head coaches that failed, and handed their opponent easy points or the game this year and the head coach says, following the data. And then no one questions the decision which just cost the team the game.

    It is obvious that Matt Rhule is clearly over his head. He has taken credit for things in college that were not his doing. Al Golden turned around Temple, not Matt Rhule. Art Briles turned Baylor into a national powerhouse, not Matt Rhule. They were coming out of the scandal which was why they had a couple bad seasons, but most athletic programs at Baylor are good now because the administration made an effort to turn around their athletics, but Rhule gets credit for that. Now he’s behind the firing of the GM to buy himself more years.

  13. The guy got almost 4 years doing a job he got fired for previously. Not just the same position of GM… but for the same team. How unheard of is that! We can argue all day if this new regime’s approach will work but should all agree Hurney should be grateful for the run he had. He had to know writing was on the wall with new ownership anyway. No need to shed any tears in the Queen City for this guy.

  15. Hmmm…. More and more in sports I see GM’s getting hired and being forced to take the head coach (or manager) who is already there. That seems to be what’s going to happen with Carolina. I don’t understand that at all. To me, it’s backwards. The GM should be able to have the coach he wants, not the other way around.
    If I were a guy looking for a GM job, I would not take the job unless I had the right to hire my own head coach. It seems to me if you accept that, you are already giving up some of your control over the organization.

  17. Don’t know the Panthers whole situation, but having the HC take part in hiring the GM is, as the old saying goes, putting the cart before the horse.

  18. I don’t know anything about the Panther situation but if I am understanding Tepper he is going to give the Coach a say in who his boss will be? This is a situation that doesn’t look good from the beginning and has disaster written on it!

  19. Jumping onto the data analysis bandwagon is fine, as long as you view it as a tool in the bag, rather than an excuse to not think on your own.

  20. mnfansinhell says:
    December 21, 2020 at 9:26 am
    Matt Rhule will play a role in the search process for Hurney’s successor because “to not have a head coach with some input into that is stupid.”

    No. The GM is supposed to have input on the coach, not the other way around. Now you’re just trying to make the best of the situation you created.

    —–

    A smart organization should have no set rule that a GM has to have input on hiring a coach, or vice versa. Buffalo, Seattle, and Kansas City seem to being doing alright by hiring the coach first.

  21. Timing is a bit odd given they just let him hire Rhule this past offseason AND sign McCaffrey to that huge deal. So, the new GM will inherit a coach he didn’t pick and a frequently hurt RB on an unmoveable deal. Changing GMs BEFORE all that would have made a lot more sense.

  22. I guess he was pushing to sign Davis to a multimillion dollar extension like he did with Williams and Stewart?

