Panthers won’t use an outside firm for G.M. search

The Carolina Panthers have become the fifth franchise with a General Manager opening. The Carolina Panthers won’t be using an outside business to identify candidates for the job.

Owner David Tepper said Monday during a video conference with local media that the team won’t use a third-party firm to compile a list of potential replacements for Marty Hurney.

Frankly, there’s a very good chance Tepper already has identified the candidates for the job before announcing today that Hurney won’t be back. This wasn’t a decision Tepper made impulsively after Saturday’s loss to the Packers; the move represents the calculated next step in Tepper’s effort to craft the kind of franchise he wants.

Tepper sent a clear signal of major changes during the final episode of the 2019 edition of Amazon’s All or Nothing series.

“This league is set to be an 8-8 league,” Tepper said. “Everything is fair in this league. So if you have better coaches, better GM’s, some advantages with facilities, advantages with the training, management process, whatever those, whatever it is, you know, analytics, whatever that is to give you an edge, that’s what you need. And you need a good quarterback.”

Last year, Tepper changed coaches. This year, after having found a head coach who seems to be doing a good job, Tepper will now find a new G.M. Tepper undoubtedly knew this was coming, and he certainly has spent time putting together a wish list of candidates.

It’s unclear whether Rhule will have final say over the draft or the roster, or whether those powers will be reserved to the G.M. As a practical matter, it becomes difficult to hire executives employed by other teams if the G.M. job doesn’t include such authority. That’s one of the reasons why, for example, the 49ers hired John Lynch and the Raiders hired Mike Mayock. When the coach runs the show, the universe of potential General Managers shrinks — and the team may have to hire a General Manager who is otherwise unattached to another franchise.

Whatever the intended approach in Carolina, Tepper didn’t get so rich by being stupid and/or non-strategic. He has a plan, and he’ll implement the plan. Chances are that the plan already was being implemented well before today’s announcement was made.

All we can do is sit back and watch the plan unfold. Unlike plenty of other owners, Tepper has confidence in his convictions and his evaluation abilities to make good decisions for his football team, without paying someone on the outside to advise him how to run his business.