Pro Bowl teams announced tonight

Getty Images

The NFL will announce the Pro Bowl teams tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

With no Pro Bowl game, the honor will become a bigger honor this year.

In recent years, with players opting out of the game and with the players from the Super Bowl teams not playing in it, well over 100 players earned the Pro Bowl designation. Eighty-eight (which still is too many) will receive that this year.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received 342,353 total fan votes to lead all players in fan balloting.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (335,156 votes) ranked second overall, while Titans running back Derrick Henry (315,359), Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (309,710 votes) and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (309,131 votes) rounded out the top five.

The Steelers led all clubs in total votes received. The Seahawks, Packers, Chiefs and Bills rounded out the top-five teams to receive the most fan votes.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the all stars.

With no Pro Bowl Game, the NFL could have waited until the day after the season to have players vote and announce the team the week after the season. That would have allowed them to highlight some possible Pro Bowl players in meaningless Week 17 games.

In any event, the All-Pro team will follow the week after the season with all 17 weeks taken into account.