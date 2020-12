Getty Images

The Raiders have placed safety Erik Harris on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the transaction wire.

Harris is the third Raiders defensive back to go on the COVID-19 list since last Friday, joining Daryl Worley and Isaiah Johnson.

It’s not currently known if Harris has tested positive or is a close contact of someone who has.

Harris has played all 14 games for the Raiders this season, starting 12. He has five passes defensed and a forced fumble in 2020.