Rams’ Cam Akers out vs. Seahawks with sprained ankle

Getty Images

The Rams will be without their leading rusher on Sunday against the Seahawks.

Rams running back Cam Akers has a high ankle sprain and will miss at least this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay announced today.

Akers is the Rams’ leading rusher with 124 carries for 591 yards this year. In his absence, Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown will get a bigger workload.

A rookie second-round draft pick, Akers has been the Rams’ primary ball carrier in recent weeks, but with Henderson and Brown also available, the Rams likely won’t miss him too much while he’s out.