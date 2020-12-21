Ravens activate Chris Moore, Geno Stone

Getty Images

The Ravens will have a couple of players back from reserve lists for their Week 16 game against the Giants.

Wide receiver Chris Moore has been activated from injured reserve and safety Geno Stone has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Stone was the only player on the COVID-19 reserve list before the move.

Moore played his only game of the season in Week 8 and has been out with a knee injury. He made one tackle on special teams in that appearance.

Stone appeared in two games and saw most of his time on special teams. He was a seventh-round pick this year.

The Ravens placed cornerback Davontae Harris on injured reserve. He injured his thigh on Sunday.