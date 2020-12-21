Report: Chris Hubbard tore ligaments, dislocated kneecap

Getty Images

The Browns lost Chris Hubbard to a knee injury early in Sunday night’s win over the Giants and the offensive lineman reportedly won’t be back with the team this year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hubbard tore ligaments and dislocated his kneecap. He will have surgery this week to repair the damage.

Hubbard was starting at right guard in place of Wyatt Teller, who was out with an ankle injury. Hubbard started in place of Teller three other times this season and he also made a start at right tackle.

Rookie Nick Harris replaced Hubbard on Sunday night and could be in line to start if Teller can’t go against the Jets in Week 16.