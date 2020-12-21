Report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire out for regular season, may return for playoffs

Getty Images

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had his lower body contorted awkwardly at the bottom of a pile on Sunday, but there’s at least some hope that he could be there for the Chiefs in the postseason.

Edwards-Helaire is expected to miss the final two games of the regular season but has a chance to return for the playoffs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Chiefs are likely to earn a first-round playoff bye, so Edwards-Helaire could get three weeks off before the Chiefs’ first playoff game.

An MRI is scheduled for today that will reveal the full extent of Edwards-Helaire’s hip and ankle injuries.