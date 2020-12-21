Report: MRI of Leighton Vander Esch’s ankle shows ligament issue

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch said Sunday night that the right ankle injury that forced him out of the game against the 49ers was not a break.

An MRI showed a ligament issue in Vander Esch’s ankle, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys are not ruling out Vander Esch for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, Archer adds.

Vander Esch played 32 snaps on defense and three on special teams against the 49ers and made three tackles.

The Cowboys also saw receiver Michael Gallup leave with what tests have revealed as a hip pointer, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Dallas also had injuries to defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (left ankle sprain), cornerback Chris Westry (left knee sprain) and safety Xavier Woods (rib).