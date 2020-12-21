Report: Patriots QB coach Jedd Fisch interviews for University of Arizona job

Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch interviewed Monday night for the head coaching job at the University of Arizona, according to Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority.com.

Fisch is in his first year as quarterbacks coach for the Patriots. He had spent the previous two seasons as an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams serving as a senior offensive assistant and assistant offensive coordinator.

Per Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News, Fisch has a relationship with university president Robert Robbins, which is part of the reason he is being considered for the job after the school fired head coach Kevin Sumlin earlier this month after a 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State.

Fisch has bounced back and forth between the NFL and college ranks since first joining the Houston Texans as a defensive quality control coach in 2002. He spent two years with the Texans, four years with the Baltimore Ravens and a year with the Denver Broncos. Fisch then began getting more significant job titles as the offensive coordinator at the University of Minnesota in 2009. He spent one season at the school before joining the Seattle Seahawks as a quarterbacks coach in 2010 then following Dan Quinn to the University of Florida for 2011-12.

Fisch became offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013, became passing game coordinator for the University of Michigan in 2015, offensive coordinator at UCLA in 2017 and then returned to the NFL with the Rams in 2018.