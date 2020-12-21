Report: Stephon Gilmore has a partially torn quad

Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is reportedly done for the season.

Gilmore left Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins with what the team called a knee injury, but a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media later in the day indicated that Gilmore’s knee was not the issue. He also reported that the non-contact injury was less severe than many might have assumed from the way things looked when Gilmore went down.

On Monday, Rapoport reported that Gilmore has a partially torn quad and no structural damage. He is set to have surgery on Tuesday to repair it. Gilmore will miss the final two games of the year and is expected to be well in time to take part in some of the offseason program.

Gilmore had 37 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble this season. He is signed through next season and has a base salary of $7 million.