Ron Rivera appreciated working with Marty Hurney, but no G.M. talk in season

Getty Images

The Panthers fired General Manager Marty Hurney on Monday morning and it didn’t take long for speculation to start about a reunion with Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera in the future.

Washington does not have a G.M. at the moment and Rivera is expected to be the leader of any search for one this offseason. His past relationship with Hurney made it a topic at Rivera’s Monday press conference, but the coach said the season will have to end before he addresses the opening.

“I’m not going to talk about our G.M. situation,” Rivera said. “All that stuff, all that personnel stuff, everything, that’s going to be addressed once the season is over with, OK? We’re focusing in on the playoff run right here.”

Rivera said he “really appreciated” working with Hurney while they were in Carolina and called the former Panthers G.M. a bright man who “knows the game.” We’ll have to wait to find out if that leads to them working together again.