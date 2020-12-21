Ron Rivera not focused on “getting revenge” against Panthers

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team’s winning streak came to an end against the Seahawks on Sunday, but they remain in first place in the NFC East as a result of the Giants’ loss to the Browns on Sunday night.

Head coach Ron Rivera said on Monday that staying in first place is his sole motivation for getting a win in Week 16. Some might have wondered if there would be other things on his mind because they’ll be facing the Panthers.

Rivera coached that team for nine years before being fired late in the 2019 season and Rivera admitted that there might be some extra emotions for him if they had faced the Panthers in Week 1, but that “it’s different” late in the season. Rivera said he won’t make “getting revenge” a storyline for the week because there’s too much on the line for his team.

“The emotion of this game, for me, is this organization,” Rivera said. “This organization right now is more important than my personal situation. And I mean that. We’ve got 53 guys downstairs and a group of coaches that, we want to get into the playoffs. They want to get into the playoffs, and we want to do it for them and for us. So we have to focus in on the game.”

With a win and a Giants loss to the Ravens, Washington will be the division champs and Rivera wants that to be the only thing on the team’s mind.