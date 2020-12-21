Ryan Tannehill: Important that we’re never satisfied

Getty Images

The Titans Offense continued to roll during Sunday’s win over the Lions.

The 46-25 win was their fifth straight game with at least 30 points and 420 yards from scrimmage, which is a run that only four other teams in league history have matched. The latest outburst also leaves them as the highest-scoring team in the league this year.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was 21-of-27 for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He also ran for a pair of scores and stressed the need for the Titans to avoid feeling satisfied with their level of play.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Tannehill said, via the team’s website. “We keep trying to improve, and I think that’s what’s important is we’re never satisfied. There’s always missed opportunities. We’ll look at this tape and see opportunities that we missed. . . . We’re in December now, or the late season, where the good teams are going to improve and separate themselves and the OK teams will be satisfied with where they’re at, get distracted with everything that’s going on, with Christmas and holidays and late in the year, the grind. But I’m proud of our guys the way we stuck with it and we want to keep our foot on the gas.”

A chance to win the AFC South and host a playoff game should provide ample motivation for the team to follow Tannehill’s advice about continuing to push all the way through the finish line.