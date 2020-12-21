Sam Darnold: Talk of No. 1 pick doesn’t affect us

Getty Images

The Jets beat the Rams to win their first game of the season on Sunday. While New York now won’t be just the third team to go 0-16, the club also isn’t in the driver’s seat to get the No. 1 overall pick — presumably Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jets’ current quarterback, Sam Darnold, was asked postgame on Sunday how he feels about fans who wanted the team to lose out to secure the 2021 draft’s top pick. At least outwardly, he didn’t take it personally.

“It doesn’t affect us,” Darnold said. “We’re focused on one job every single week and that’s winning a game. Anything other than that, we’re not focused on.”

Considering Darnold plays for a team in the media capital of the world, it’s probably hard not to hear at least some of the chatter about how the Jets could pick his replacement. But if nothing else, Darnold at least gets the potential satisfaction of knowing he didn’t roll over and make it easy.