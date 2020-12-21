Sean McDermott: Early reports on Stefon Diggs’ foot aren’t overly worrisome

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs exited Saturday’s victory over the Broncos with a foot injury, but the prognosis doesn’t appear to be too serious.

According to Chris Brown of the Bills’ official website, McDermott said Monday that the initial reports of Diggs’ foot injury have not been overly worrisome. However, McDermott wants to get a little more clarity before providing a further update since the Bills don’t practice again until Wednesday.

Diggs is currently leading the league with 111 receptions and is third with 1,314 yards receiving — just 10 behind Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins, who is first. In his last two games, Diggs has 21 catches for 277 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills clinched the AFC East on Saturday and play the Patriots on Monday Night Football in Week 16.