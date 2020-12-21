Steelers have two first downs, three turnovers and trail Bengals 17-0 at halftime

Getty Images

The Jets’ victory over the Rams should have taught us anything is possible in the NFL. Still, no one could have predicted the Bengals would have dominated the Steelers like they did in the first half Monday night.

The Bengals lead 17-0 at halftime, the first time Cincinnati has shutout Pittsburgh in the first half since Nov. 18, 1990. The Bengals won that game 27-3.

The Steelers are 11-2. The Bengals are 2-10-1.

They look like they have switched jerseys tonight, though.

The Steelers have 40 yards, including 7 net passing yards, two first downs and three turnovers. Ben Roethlisberger has completed 7 of 16 passes for 19 yards and an interception. He has fumbled twice, losing one.

JuJu Smith-Schuster also lost a fumble.

Mackensie Alexander intercepted a Roethlisberger pass. Carl Lawson and Vonn Bell forced fumbles. Josh Bynes and Jordan Evans recovered fumbles.

The Bengals scored all of their 17 points off Steelers turnovers with scoring drives of 4, 38 and 26. They have only 122 yards.

Austin Seibert kicked a 34-yard field goal, and Giovani Bernard scored on a run of 4 yards and a pass reception of 14 yards. Bernard has 12 carries for 34 yards. Ryan Finley has completed 5 of 8 passes for 75 yards and the touchdown to Bernard.