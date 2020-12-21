Steelers’ James Conner out tonight

Getty Images

The Steelers will be without their leading rusher tonight against the Bengals.

Steelers running back James Conner will not play tonight, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Conner was listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury.

The Steelers will turn to Benny Snell in Conner’s absence. Snell has 84 carries for 274 yards this season, an average of 3.3 yards per carry, while Conner has 155 carries for 663 yards this season, an average of 4.3 yards per carry.

After starting the season 11-0, the Steelers are on a two-game losing streak and looking to right the ship against a struggling Bengals team.