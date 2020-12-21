Steelers promote Tegray Scales, add Danny Isidora to active roster

Getty Images

The Steelers announced a handful of roster moves ahead of Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

Guard Danny Isidora has been added to the active roster. Isidora was signed off of the Chiefs’ practice squad last week, but was not immediately put on the 53-man roster due to COVID-19 testing protocols.

The NFL made a change to those procedures over the weekend to allow for players who have been tested daily like Isidora to join new teams right away as long as they travel privately to their new team.

The Steelers have also promoted linebacker Tegray Scales for the game. He played three snaps against the Bills last week in his NFL debut. Tight end Kevin Rader was released to round out the day’s moves.