Texans interview Jim Caldwell for head coach

Getty Images

Former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell has interviewed with the Texans about their coaching vacancy.

The Texans announced their interview with Caldwell today.

Houston fired Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start this season. Romeo Crennel, the Texans’ interim head coach, is expected to be a candidate for the job on a permanent basis.

Caldwell was fired despite going 9-7 in back-to-back years in Detroit, a move that now looks like a mistake after Caldwell’s successor, Matt Patricia, never came close to winning nine games in a season. Caldwell has a reputation for working well with quarterbacks, and the Texans want a coach who will help the development of Deshaun Watson.