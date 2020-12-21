Tom Brady is an NFC Pro Bowl snub

Getty Images

Earlier today, Tom Brady was a 14-time Pro Bowler. He still is.

Somewhat surprisingly, Brady is not one of the three Pro Bowl quarterbacks from the NFC. Instead, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray got the honors.

Brady, in his first year as an NFC quarterback, currently is second in the NFC in passing yardage with 3,886. He’s third in passing touchdowns with 32. He’s sixth in passer rating with 97.5, ahead of Murray.

Murray, however, brings uncanny running ability to the table, and that clearly made the difference. As a passer, Brady definitely is one of the best three quarterbacks in the NFC.

It’s ironic, of course, that Brady made it this year. In all prior years, Brady found a way to not go. This year, when there’s no game to be played and thus no reason to avoid the game, Brady didn’t make it.