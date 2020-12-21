Tyler Boyd questionable to return after hitting his head

USA TODAY Sports

Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd hit his head on the turf while trying to make a spectacular catch in the first quarter.

Boyd went into the locker room for a concussion check and is questionable to return.

Boyd seemed to indicate he was OK as Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick went over to check on him as Boyd walked off the field. Boyd also later gave a thumbs up to someone in the stands as he left for the locker room.

With 3:11 left in the first quarter, Ryan Finley threw a deep pass into coverage to Boyd. Boyd tried to pull the ball in over cornerback Joe Haden and Fitzpatrick. As he landed, Boyd’s head bounced off the turf.

Austin Seibert ended up missing a 55-yard field goal.

The Bengals lead 10-0, though, holding the Steelers to 2 yards and no first downs on five possessions in the first quarter.

The Bengals, who entered with three fumble recoveries, recovered two in the first quarter.

Ben Roethlisberger dropped the snap with 9:16 remaining in the first quarter, and Josh Bynes recovered. It set up a 34-yard Seibert field goal on a 4-yard drive.

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith Schuster was blown up by Vonn Bell late in the first quarter. Jordan Evans recovered the fumble, though it took a Zac Taylor challenge for the Bengals to get the takeaway.

The Bengals used that for a seven-play, 38-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard run by Giovani Bernard with 12:05 remaining until halftime.