Vic Fangio “not optimistic” Von Miller will play in last two games

Getty Images

Von Miller said in November that he would return from his ankle injury this season, but that’s starting to look more unlikely.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Monday that he’s “not optimistic” that Miller will be able to play either of the final two games, per Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post.

While Fangio relayed last week that Miller has started running, Miller hasn’t yet returned to practice. Fangio noted Miller needs to practice first before he gets in a game.

Miller suffered the injury during a practice in Week 1 and it’s prevented him from playing this season. Miller’s current deal runs through the 2021 season.

With the Broncos eliminated from the postseason, it might make more sense to shut Miller down.