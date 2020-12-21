Vonn Bell lights up JuJu Smith-Schuster

USA TODAY Sports

Bengals defensive back Vonn Bell took exception to Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s pre-game dance routines on the logo at opposing stadiums. Bell had a chance to express his displeasure to Smith-Schuster directly.

Bell rocked the wideout after he caught a first-quarter pass on Monday night in Cincinnati, forcing a fumble that was recovered by the Bengals.

Via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com, here’s what Bell said about JuJu’s pregame TikTok dance moves: “We got go out there between the lines and hit him and let him know where he stands.”

Indeed they did, by putting him on his seat not far from the spot where he did this before the game.

The Bengals currently lead the Steelers, 10-0.