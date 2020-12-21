Washington signing Mychal Kendricks off Seattle’s practice squad

Getty Images

Washington is getting linebacker help for the last two weeks of the regular season, signing Mychal Kendricks off the Seattle practice squad, per multiple reports.

Kendricks tore his ACL in Week 17 of last season after playing 14 games with the Seahawks. He joined the club’s practice squad in October. At one point in November, Seattle released Kendricks from the squad but re-signed him to it the next day. He has not appeared in a game for the Seahawks this season.

In 2018, Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider trading while he was a member of the Browns. He still has not served a prison sentence given a series of sentencing delays.

Kendricks has appeared in 103 games with 91 starts. He began his career as an Eagles’ second-round pick in 2012, spending six seasons in Philadelphia.

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Kendricks will fly privately to Washington in order to bypass the six days of COVID pre-testing. He’s eligible to do so because was already in the testing program of another organization.