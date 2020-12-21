Will Buffalo’s first home playoff game since January 1997 have fans present?

Getty Images

It’s now known that the Bills will host at least one playoff game next month. It’s not known whether fans will be present to witness the game.

Via the Buffalo News, Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the situation during a Sunday press conference, an event that began with Cuomo proclaiming, “Go Bills!”

“I would like to be at that game — a playoff game — as much as anyone,” Cuomo said. “This has been a long time coming for Buffalo, and there are no fans like Buffalo Bills fans. . . . I’m a fan of the Giants. I’m a fan of the Jets. But Buffalo, they have really stood the course for many years, and they should be as excited as they are. We need some good news, and the Bills are delivering good news.”

When it comes to the possibility of fans attending a home playoff game, no news isn’t good news or bad news, yet. Per the Buffalo News, New York currently is contemplating “some alternatives and ideas” aimed at allowing partial attendance. Cuomo said he wants to see the local infection numbers for early January before the issue is resolved.