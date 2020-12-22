14 players, 31 other personnel tested positive for COVID-19 last week

Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players Association have released the results of the latest round of COVID-19 testing.

In the period from December 13 to December 19, there were 14 confirmed positive tests for players and 31 confirmed positive tests for other team personnel. There were also 45 total positive tests over the previous period, but with 18 positives for players and 27 positives for other personnel.

The league administered 41,501 tests to 6,927 players and other team personnel over the course of the week. That number was down slightly from the total number of tests from the previous week.

Since testing began on August 1, 201 players and 359 other personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.