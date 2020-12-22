49ers open practice window for Jimmy Garoppolo

Getty Images

As the 49ers try to play spoiler against the Cardinals and the Seahawks, they could be getting their starting quarterback, um, back.

The 49ers have announced that the practice window has opened for Jimmy Garoppolo‘s return from Injured Reserve. He’ll be able to return for Week 16 or Week 17.

Garoppolo originally suffered a sprained ankle in Week Two. He returned in Week Five, but he wasn’t fully healed. He played the next three games and then re-injured the ankle. He hasn’t played since Week Eight.

It’s unclear whether Garoppolo will play. Given that the 49ers have been eliminated from playoff consideration, there’s no strategic reason for playing him that’s relevant to the 2020 season. However, the 49ers have a decision to make about Garoppolo in the offseason; if he plays well (or not) in one or two final 2020 games, that could be a factor in the ultimate decision-making process.

Garoppolo has a $24.1 million base salary in 2021, and he’s signed through 2022. The 49ers could easily get out from under the balance of his contract, if they want, either by cutting him or by trading him.