49ers sign Josh Rosen

Getty Images

First-round flameout Josh Rosen will get another opportunity on an active roster.

The injury-plagued 49ers are signing Rosen from the Buccaneers’ practice squad, according to multiple reports.

Rosen will back up C.J. Beathard, who is slated to start with both Nick Mullens and Jimmy Garoppolo injured.

The Cardinals took Rosen with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, then decided to draft Kyler Murray and move on from Rosen a year later. Arizona traded Rosen to Miami, where he didn’t look any better in his second season, and after running out of active roster options this year, he signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

Now the 49ers are taking him from the Bucs’ practice squad, and he’ll get a step closer to a return to the field.