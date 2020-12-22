Anthony Lynn: Chargers don’t intent to shut down Joey Bosa

Getty Images

The Chargers have been eliminated from playoff contention, but they aren’t going to prevent their star defensive end from playing in the season’s final two weeks.

Joey Bosa had to exit last Thursday’s win over the Raiders with a concussion — his second in eight weeks. Per Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, head coach Anthony Lynn said Tuesday the Chargers do not intend to shut Bosa down for the rest of the season if he clear concussion protocol.

Bosa missed Los Angeles’ Week 9 and Week 10 losses to the Raiders and Dolphins while in concussion protocol earlier this season.

In 12 games, Bosa has 7.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 27 quarterback hits.