Antoine Winfield, Carlton Davis don’t take part in Bucs walkthrough

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will face the Lions on Saturday and they kicked off their practice week with a walkthrough on Tuesday.

With no full practice, their first injury report of the week was an estimation. According to the Bucs, a couple of their starting defensive backs wouldn’t have taken part in a regular session.

Safety Antoine Winfield is listed with a shoulder injury and cornerback Carlton Davis is sidelined by the groin injury that knocked him out of the win over the Falcons. Both players have started all 14 games the Bucs have played this season.

Davis has 68 tackes, four interceptions, and a league-high 18 passes defensed. Winfield, a second-round pick this year, has 83 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

The only other player on the injury report is edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul. He’s listed as limited with a knee injury, which has been the case quite often this season but Pierre-Paul hasn’t missed a game.