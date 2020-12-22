Bears activate DeAndre Carter off COVID-19 list

USA Today Sports

The Bears have activated wide receiver/return specialist DeAndre Carter off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Carter has missed Chicago’s last two games while on the list, initially going on it on Dec. 10. He’s played in two contests for the Bears since the club claimed him off waivers from the Texans on Nov. 18, returning one punt for five yards.

In all, Carter’s appeared in 11 games this season. He’s averaged 8.4 yards on 12 punt returns and 20.8 yards on 12 kick returns.

The Bears also signed former Chiefs running back Spencer Ware to their practice squad and activated wide receiver Thomas Ives to the practice squad off the COVID-19 list.