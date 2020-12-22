Bengals’ win ensures Jaguars, Jets have first two picks in 2021 NFL draft

Getty Images

If Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields are the clear top two picks in the 2021 NFL draft, then we can say now that the Jaguars will get one and the Jets will get the other.

After the Bengals upset the Steelers on Monday night to improve to 3-10-1 this season, the 1-13 Jaguars and 1-13 Jets clinched the top two picks. The Jaguars have played an easier schedule, which means Jacksonville will pick first if the two teams finish with the same record.

Heading into this season, many draft observers considered Lawrence and Fields the clear top two, with not a lot of distance between them. This season, however, Lawrence has seemed to separate himself from Fields, with more questions being raised about whether Fields is truly an elite prospect.

But what there’s no question about is which two teams will have the first two picks. The Jaguars and Jets, in one order or the other, will pick first and second.