Broncos cut Mark Barron after paying him $1.75 million for zero snaps

The Broncos signed veteran linebacker Mark Barron to a one-year, $1.75 million contract just before the start of this season. It did not go as planned.

Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that the Broncos cut Barron today.

The 31-year-old Barron went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury early in the season and never played a single snap for the Broncos this season.

The seventh overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Barron has spent time with the Buccaneers, Rams and Steelers. He has shown flashes of talent at times, but he may have reached the end of the line after proving to be a disappointing signing in Denver.