Browns place Chris Hubbard on IR

Getty Images

The Browns have placed offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hubbard reportedly tore ligaments and dislocated his kneecap during Sunday’s win over the Giants. Hubbard had to exit the contest during Cleveland’s first offensive series. Rookie lineman Nick Harris replaced Hubbard for the rest of the game.

Hubbard was starting at right guard for Wyatt Teller, who was out with an ankle injury.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Teller is still week-to-week, which means Harris could make his first start against the Jets this weekend.

Additionally, Cleveland placed safety Elijah Benton on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Benton has appeared in one game for the Browns this year, playing seven special teams snaps.