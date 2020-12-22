Cam Jordan expresses remorse for punch that had “no maliciousness in it”

Getty Images

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan didn’t realize until later, after watching the play “no less than a hundred times,” that he had made a fist.

His balled up hand made contact with the facemask of Chiefs offensive lineman Andrew Wylie, prompting officials to eject Jordan.

Jordan reiterated Tuesday what he said postgame: He’s sorry, and it won’t happen again.

“The fist was clenched,” Jordan said, via Amie Just of The Times-Picayune, “and anytime you have a balled fist, I mean, you’re putting yourself in danger. So it made contact with facemask. The refs did what they thought was necessary, call it in, whatever the process was.”

The NFL will not suspend Jordan for the punch, but he does face a stiff fine. The NFL already fined him $12,500 after Week 1 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“There was no maliciousness in it,” Jordan said of the punch. “It was something that sort of happened, reaction. He worked into a spin move my way, so I was disengaged. The main point of a move is to get the guy off of you.”

The Chiefs scored on the next play after Jordan’s ejection to increase their lead to 29-15. Kansas City won 32-29.

“By not being on the field, I hurt the team, so that’s on me,” Jordan said. “I mean, when you have a close game, when you have a game that we were in, that can never happen.”