Chan Gailey takes blame for Tua Tagovailoa’s struggles against Denver

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa has had a solid rookie season, getting over a rough patch that came against Denver on Nov. 22.

The Dolphins benched Tagovailoa with 10:44 remaining, down 20-10, after he went only 11-of-20 for 83 yards and a touchdown. Tagovailoa also took six sacks before leaving for Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, though, is taking the blame for Tagovailoa’s struggles against the Broncos.

“I think Denver did a great job,” Gailey said this week, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “They did some things that we didn’t plan on, and it hurt us. That’s my job. It wasn’t him as much as it was me in that ball game. I think we’ve progressed and [we’re] learning where he’s comfortable . . . and how we can incorporate what’s comfortable to him. It takes time. You don’t like to say that. You want it all to come together immediately. I think we’re working toward what we can be for some time. I don’t think we’ve gotten there. We’re still progressing, but we’ve made some progress.”

Tagovailoa still is working on the long ball. He has a long completion of 35 yards this season.