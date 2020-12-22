Chiefs bringing Elijah McGuire in for visit

Getty Images

The Chiefs are expected to be without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for at least the rest of the regular season and they’re set to visit with a potential addition to the running back group that will be filling in during his absence.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team is scheduled to meet with Elijah McGuire. McGuire spent time on the team’s practice squad last season and spent training camp with them before being waived.

He has spent time on the Cowboys and Dolphins practice squads since leaving Kansas City.

McGuire was a Jets sixth-round pick in 2017 and he played 24 games for the team over his first two seasons. He ran 180 times for 591 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 36 passes for 370 yards and two touchdowns.

Le'Veon Bell, Darrel Williams, and Darwin Thompson are the other backs currently on the active roster.