Chiefs put Anthony Hitchens on COVID-19 list

Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens may not be available for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Hitchens has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The reason for Hitchens’ move to the list is not part of the report.

That reason would determine when Hitchens might be able to return. High-risk close contacts who don’t test positive are typically cleared to return after five days while those who test positive miss 10 games. If Hitchens is in the first goup, he could be available based on the timing of that contact.

Hitchens has started every game for Kansas City this season. He has 78 tackles for the year.