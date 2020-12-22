Derek Carr gets in a limited practice Tuesday

Getty Images

After Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left last Thursday’s loss to the Chargers with a groin injury, word was that he’d miss 10-14 days while recovering.

Carr is pushing to beat the low end of that projection. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said on Tuesday that Carr was a limited participant in the team’s first practice since that loss. He and Marcus Mariota alternated snaps.

Gruden said Carr is “champing at the bit” to play, but that the team will be smart when it comes to deciding if he or Mariota gets the start.

“We’ll do what we think is right for Derek and this team,” Gruden said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com.

A loss to the Dolphins would end any playoff hopes for the Raiders and the next couple of days of practice might provide further hints about who will run the offense as they try to stay alive.