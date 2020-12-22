Derek Carr: I’m going to do everything I can to be on that field

Getty Images

Initial reports indicated quarterback Derek Carr would miss 10-14 days with the groin injury he suffered against the Chargers last Thursday. But Carr was back on the practice field in a limited capacity as the Raiders began preparing for Saturday’s game against the Dolphins.

Carr made it clear after the session that he’d like to play in this week’s game.

“If it’s up to me, I’m going to do everything I can to be on that field,” Carr said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The quarterback added he was “feeling great” after Tuesday’s practice, but didn’t know exactly what that would mean for later on this week.

Carr referenced his first ever meeting with Jon Gruden, when the head coach stressed the importance of availability.

“I’ve done everything in my power to make myself available this week and I’m going to continue to try my best to do that because I promised him I’d do that,” Carr said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “[It] may not always be perfect, but they’re gonna know when I’ve left, I gave everything I had, that’s for sure.”

Carr’s completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 3,396 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2020. He’s also rushed for 141 yards and a pair of TDs.

If he’s unable to play on Saturday, Marcus Mariota would start in his place. Gruden said both Carr and Mariota got reps on Tuesday.