DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki listed as limited in Dolphins practice

A report on Sunday morning indicated Dolphins wide reciver DeVante Parker would play after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but he wound up on the inactive list against the Patriots.

Parker was a limited participant in practice to close out last week and he drew the same listing for Tuesday’s walkthrough. The Dolphins play the Raiders on Saturday night.

Parker was not the only one of the team’s pass catchers to miss the game. Tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and wide receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring) also sat out and they were also listed as limited for Tuesday’s session. Left guard Ereck Flowers (ankle) was in the same boat.

Right guard Solomon Kindley (knee, foot) was the only player listed as a non-participant. Linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), safety Clayton Fejedelem (thumb), defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder), safety Bobby McCain (ankle), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hip) rounded out the questionable contingent.