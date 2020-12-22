Dolphins promote Isaiah Ford for Saturday’s game

Getty Images

The Dolphins listed wide receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant as limited in Tuesday’s practice and they moved to increase their depth at the position later in the day.

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford has been promoted from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. He will revert to the practice squad after Saturday’s game against the Raiders.

With Parker and Grant out on Sunday, Ford played 54 offensive snaps against the Patriots. He had three catches for 18 yards in his return to Miami’s lineup.

Ford played the first seven games of the season for the Dolphins before being traded to the Patriots for a conditional draft pick. He never played a game for the Patriots and returned to Miami after getting cut.